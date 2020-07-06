Mylan to sell Remdesivir copy at ₹4,800

HYDERABAD

Mylan plans to introduce a generic injectable version of Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Remdesivir COVID-19 treatment after it received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). The drugmaker will sell a 100 mg vial of the antiviral in the country for ₹4,800 each, Mylan said in a statement on Monday.

The approval is for restricted emergency use on COVID-19 patients and the product will be available this month under the brand name Desrem, the company said.

Mylan, which is among the few firms in India that have signed licensing agreements with Gilead for manufacturing and marketing generic versions of Remdesivir in 127 countries, including India, will make the drug at its injectables facilities in the country. Mylan’s announcement on the introduction follows those by Hetero and Cipla.

Remdesivir is an investigational drug developed by Gilead and granted emergency use authorisation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the treatment of patients hospitalised with COVID-19.