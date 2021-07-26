MyGov has over 1.85 crore users: IT Minister

NEW DELHI

26 July 2021 23:57 IST

Stating that more than 1.85 crore registered users are using the MyGov platform to engage with the government, Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said use of such platforms has helped full benefits of the government programmes and schemes reach the masses.

Speaking at the event to mark seven years of the citizen engagement platform, the Minister added that MyGov, which allows users to give their ideas and suggestions to the government on various policy issues, has worked to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of inclusive good governance through digital empowerment of citizens.

Mr. Vaishnaw also announced the launch of MyGov Uttar Pradesh that seeks to increase citizen engagement in the country’s biggest State.

