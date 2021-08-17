MyGlamm acquires parenting firm BabyChakra

New Delhi

Beauty and personal care start-up MyGlamm on Tuesday announced the acquisition of BabyChakra, a parenting platform. The company added that it would further invest ₹100 crore with an aim to build the country’s largest ‘mom-baby content to commerce’ company over the next three years.

Naiyya Saggi, founder & CEO, Baby Chakra, will join the MyGlamm group as co-founder and president and will spearhead the ‘Mom-Baby’ vertical, while also building out the overall community vertical for the group. Ms. Saggi will also join the MyGlamm Board.

“The Mom-Baby category is one of the fastest growing categories currently in the BPC segment in India. BabyChakra has built an incredible amount of trust amongst parents, through their engaging platform, community and extensive Doctor network,” Darpan Sanghvi, founder & CEO, MyGlamm, said. The Mom & Baby Care segment is a $4 billion market, however, the category penetration is only about 15%.

