MyDentalPlan raises $7 lakh in seed funding

21 April 2021 22:30 IST

Bengaluru-based start-up MyDentalPlan Healthcare on Wednesday said it has secured a seed funding of $7 lakh from Safe Planet Medicare LLP. “Having made significant inroads in the wholesale market, MyDentalPlan is now planning to foray into the retail business. The funding will help the company realise the significant marketing push,” the company said in a statement.

MyDentalPlan aggregates dental service providers and dentists. It has enrolled more than 3,500 verified dentists and is currently present in over 150 cities in India.

