Business

MyDentalPlan raises $7 lakh in seed funding

Bengaluru-based start-up MyDentalPlan Healthcare on Wednesday said it has secured a seed funding of $7 lakh from Safe Planet Medicare LLP. “Having made significant inroads in the wholesale market, MyDentalPlan is now planning to foray into the retail business. The funding will help the company realise the significant marketing push,” the company said in a statement.

MyDentalPlan aggregates dental service providers and dentists. It has enrolled more than 3,500 verified dentists and is currently present in over 150 cities in India.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 21, 2021 10:31:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/mydentalplan-raises-7-lakh-in-seed-funding/article34379282.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY