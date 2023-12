December 26, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MUMBAI

Muthoot Microfin Ltd., part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, on Tuesday debuted on the stock exchanges at a discount. On the BSE, the stock got listed at ₹278 a share, a discount of 4.67% to the issue price of ₹291. The share slid further to close at ₹266.20, down 4.24% from the listing price and 8.52% from the issue price. With this, the market capitalisation of the company was estimated at ₹4,538.50 crore.