HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Muthoot FinCorp to raise up to ₹400 cr. via NCDs

September 04, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

Muthoot FinCorp on Monday announced raising up to ₹400 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The issue is a part of the ₹1,100-crore debt-raising plan approved by the board, the company said in a statement.

The base size of the issue is ₹100 crore with a green shoe option of ₹300 crore, it said, adding the issue will close on September 14.

The issue has tenure options of 24, 36, 60, and 96 months with monthly, annual, and cumulative payment options, offering an effective annual yield of 8.65-9.43%.

Thiruvananthapuram-based Muthoot FinCorp is the flagship company of the 136-year-old Muthoot Pappachan Group. It has over 3,600 branches across the country.

Founded in 1887, the group is into financial services, hospitality, automotive retail, realty, IT Services, healthcare, precious metals, global services and alternate energy, serving over 1 million customers.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.