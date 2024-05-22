GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Muthoot FinCorp records highest-ever loan disbursement in FY24 at ₹61,703 crore

On a standalone basis, Muthoot FinCorp's disbursements rose 15% year-on-year to ₹50,167.12 crore from ₹43,443.26 crore in the previous year

Published - May 22, 2024 02:06 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
File.

File.

Muthoot FinCorp on May 21 said it has recorded highest-ever loan disbursements in FY24 that rose 18.6% to ₹61,703.26 crore on a consolidated basis.

The asset under management (AUM) stood at ₹33,359.30 crore. The consolidated net profit rose 62% to ₹1,047.98 crore in FY24, Muthoot FinCorp said in a statement.

"Muthoot FinCorp Ltd, the flagship company of 137-year-old Muthoot Pappachan Group, reports highest-ever loan disbursements in FY24 with consolidated disbursement at Rs 61,703.26 crore, up 18.60 per cent," the statement said.

On a standalone basis, Muthoot FinCorp's disbursements rose 15% year-on-year to ₹50,167.12 crore from ₹43,443.26 crore in the previous year.

The profit after tax (PAT) increased 22.40% to ₹562.81 crore compared to ₹459.81 crore in FY23.

The assets under management (AUM) of the company stood at ₹21,712.34 crore, up 23.26% compared to ₹17,615.07 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue was at ₹1,197.31 in the March quarter of FY24, posting a growth of 25.59%, compared to ₹953.38 crore in the year-ago period.

As of March 31, 2024, Muthoot FinCorp's customer base stood over 42.98 lakh, a 14% increase compared to the previous financial year.

Muthoot FinCorp CEO Shaji Varghese said 81% of its customers availed of loans below ₹1 lakh.

"We look forward to continue serving lower middle-income families alongside focusing on financial inclusion driven from our Purpose of transforming the lives of the common man by ensuring his financial well-being,” Varghese said.

Related Topics

loans / loan market

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.