Muthoot Fincorp disburses ₹11,500 cr.

Muthoot Fincorp, the flagship company of Muthoot Pappachan Group, has disbursed ₹11,500 crore to 2.5 million customers in the last four and a half months of the current financial year, the company said.
Of this, 75% are MSMEs, including the nano and micro retailers, it said.
“A large portion of these customers belong to the rural and semi-urban pockets of the country,” the company said in a statement.
For the benefit of small businesses, the NBFC, in association with INK Talks, recently started the Restart India initiative focussing on giving the right kind of advice to small businesses in order to get them back on track.
The firm had received ₹1,475 crore from banks under the Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme 2.0 and TLTRO 2.0 scheme in the last four months, it said.
