Business

Muthoot Finance to acquire IDBI Mutual Fund

more-in

Muthoot Finance has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire IDBI Asset Management Limited and IDBI MF Trustee Company Limited.

The transaction, which is expected to completed by February 2020, would pave the way for Muthoot Finance’s entry into the mutual fund segment.

“Upon completion of the transaction, Muthoot Finance Limited will purchase 100% equity shares of IDBI Asset Management Limited and IDBI MF Trustee Company Limited held by the sellers for a total consideration of ₹215 crore,” said a stock exchange statement by Muthoot Finance.

The transaction is subject to approval from regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2019 12:31:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/muthoot-finance-to-acquire-idbi-mutual-fund/article30054114.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY