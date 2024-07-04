GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Muthoot Finance selected for FATF Mutual Evaluation report 23-24

Updated - July 04, 2024 07:45 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 07:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Muthoot Finance said it was the only Indian NBFC to be selected for The Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) Mutual Evaluation report 2023-24.

“This selection from FATF is a significant achievement for us and is testimony to Muthoot Finance’s legacy as a trusted brand not just in India, but globally,” Muthoot Finance MD George Alexander said in a statement.

FATF is a global agency formed in 1989 to develop policies to combat money laundering, terrorism financing and several other significant threats to soundness of the financial system.

The task force has conducted an extensive evaluation on various parameters such as the actions taken/efforts made by Indian law enforcement agencies, leading industry bodies, and institutions like banks, NBFCs, and other key players in the market in compacting money laundering, terrorism financing and proliferation financing.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.