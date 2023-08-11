ADVERTISEMENT

Muthoot Finance Q1 consolidated net profit rises 27% to ₹1,045 crore

August 11, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Representational photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Muthoot Finance Ltd. reported first quarter consolidated net profit rose 27% year-on-year to ₹1,045 crore. Standalone net profit increased 22% to ₹975 crore. Consolidated loan AUM increased 21% to ₹76,799 crore. During the quarter, the company reported highest ever quarterly gold loan disbursement at ₹53,612 crore. It also reported an all-time high interest collection in any Q1 at ₹2,863 crore.

George Jacob Muthoot, Chairman, The Muthoot Group said, “Our subsidiaries Muthoot Homefin and Belstar Microfinance continue to report strong disbursements and as a result, the contribution of our subsidiaries to the overall consolidated loan AUM has increased to 12%.”

CONNECT WITH US