Muthoot Finance consolidated Q2 dips by 10% to ₹902 cr.

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 10, 2022 20:48 IST

George Alexander Muthoot, MD

Muthoot Finance Ltd., consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September contracted by 10% to ₹902 crore.

Total revenue from operations declined by 7% to ₹2,825 crore, it said in a statement.

The contribution of subsidiaries to the overall consolidated group loan assets stood at 11%. Microfinance subsidiary, Belstar, registered a loan asset growth of 53% with gross loan assets at ₹5,138 crore, said George Jacob Muthoot, Chairman.

“Despite the rising interest rate scenario, we were able to maintain our borrowing cost at 7.98%. In the coming quarters, we expect the borrowing cost to remain in that range mainly due to the positive impact on account of retirement of ECB amounting to $450 million in October 2022 which carried a high cost,” said George Alexander Muthoot, MD.

“We expect that our improved focus on loan disbursements and recovery measures as well as borrowing cost will enable us to maintain net interest margin around 11-12%, he said.

