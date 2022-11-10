Mutares to acquire controlling stake in Mahindra-owned Peugeot Motorcycles

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) and Mutares SE & Co. KGaA from Munich have announced that Mutares has submitted an irrevocable binding offer to acquire 50% of equity and a controlling stake of 80% in Peugeot Motocycles (PMTC).

M&M remains co-shareholder to support new product introductions and the growth expected in the coming years.

The closing of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2023 after consultation of the works councils and is subject to approval of the antitrust authorities, M&M said in a statement.

Peugeot Motocycles is headquartered in Mandeure, France generating revenues of approximately €140 million.

It manufactures two and three-wheeler scooters which are distributed across 3,000 points of sale through subsidiaries, importers, and dealers in France and internationally, across three continents.

The company has its own manufacturing facility in Mandeure, a joint venture with JNQQ (Jinan Qingqi Motorcycle Co., Ltd.) in China, as well as manufacturing partnerships with several large Asian players including THACO in Vietnam.

Speaking about the announcement, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, M&M,said, “ Our efforts are directed towards sustaining this French legacy brand that has been delighting customers for 124 years.”

“With an established track-record of transforming companies across Europe, coupled with their expertise in the automotive business, Mutares is an ideal partner to strengthen and grow the brand with continuing support from M&M,” he said.

Johannes Laumann, CIO, Mutares, said “This is Mutares’ thirteenth acquisition in 2022. Peugeot Motocycles is an internationally recognized brand built on a rich history as the world’s oldest manufacturer of motorized two-wheelers.”

“We are very proud to be associated with the brand and I strongly believe that we will be able to leverage the true potential of the company based on our vast experience in the industry and strong operational team and together with our partner M&M. Furthermore, Peugeot Motocycles acts as an OEM and we see a huge potential of strong synergies arising within our Automotive & Mobility segment,” he added.