Musk's lenders prepare to hold $12.7 billion Twitter debt on books until early 2023: Report

The banks wait for Elon Musk to unveil a clearer business plan they can market to investors, as per a report by the Financial Times

Reuters
November 01, 2022 11:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk. | Photo Credit: AP

Banks that lent $12.7 billion to Elon Musk for his $44 billion Twitter takeover will hold the debt until early next year as they wait for the billionaire to unveil a clearer business plan they can market to investors, the Financial Times reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Profile | Twitter: Old bird, new king

The group of lenders, led by Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Barclays, have conceded they will be stuck holding the debt on their books for months or even longer and will probably end up incurring huge losses on the financing package, according to the report published on Tuesday, citing sources.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Hindu Editorial | A bird in the hand: On Twitter under Elon Musk

Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment, while Barclays declined to comment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
finance (general)
Twitter
social networking

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app