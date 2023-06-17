Musashi India forays into e-mobility space

June 17, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MUMBAI

Musashi India, a 100% owned subsidiary of Musashi Seimitsu Industries, Japan, and a manufacturer of two-wheeler and four-wheeler transmission components in India, has announced its foray into the e-mobility space through a collaboration with Bharat New-Energy Company (BNC) Motors in India.

The company has already signed a MoU with Strom in Thailand, EV Go in Vietnam, and Arc Ride in Kenya, and will supply them e-axle manufactured in India. The company said it would get into manufacture of motor, PCU, and gear box. E-axle will be manufactured at the Bengaluru plant starting October 2023. The company said it would invest ₹70 crore in phase-1 to set up an assembly line for the product at the Bengaluru unit. Toshihisa Otsuka, CEO India & Africa Region said, “Our focus is to provide components that are essential for the growth and success of electric vehicles. We are confident that our commitment to quality and innovation will contribute significantly to the sustainable development of the Indian automotive industry.” “With its new venture into electric mobility, Musashi India aims to be at the forefront of the electric revolution in India and become a trusted partner for automakers, driving the transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable transportation ecosystem,” Mr. Otsuka added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.