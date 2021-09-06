Business

Murugappa’s turnover rises 9.5% ₹41,713 crore

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 06 September 2021 22:05 IST
Updated: 06 September 2021 22:05 IST

Group’s profit surges 53% to ₹4,500 cr.

The turnover of the Murugappa Group has risen 9.5% to ₹41,713 crore for FY21 while net profit surged by almost 53% to ₹4,500 crore.

Profit after tax, excluding profit from stake sale in group companies, grew by 26% to ₹3,713 crore.

EID Parry accounted for ₹4,400 crore in net sales, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance ₹4,388 crore, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance ₹9,584 crore, Tube Investments of India ₹5,827 crore, Coromandel International ₹14,145 crore, Carborundum Universal ₹2,604 crore and other business ₹765 crore, according to a statement.

Advertising
Advertising

The aggregate capital expenditure on expansion, modernisation, debottlenecking and digitalisation infrastructure, excluding M&As, reduced from ₹1,009 crore to ₹₹445 crore following challenges posed by the pandemic.

Free cash flow

Manufacturing entities generated a free cash flow of ₹5,059 crore (₹1,903 crore).

These entities reduced loan outstanding of ₹2,148 crore, leading to an improvement in total debt equity from 0.47 times as on March 31, 2020 to 0.20 times as on March 31, 2021, the group said.

Comments
More In Business
Read more...