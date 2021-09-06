Murugappa’s turnover rises 9.5% ₹41,713 crore

Group’s profit surges 53% to ₹4,500 cr.

The turnover of the Murugappa Group has risen 9.5% to ₹41,713 crore for FY21 while net profit surged by almost 53% to ₹4,500 crore.

Profit after tax, excluding profit from stake sale in group companies, grew by 26% to ₹3,713 crore.

EID Parry accounted for ₹4,400 crore in net sales, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance ₹4,388 crore, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance ₹9,584 crore, Tube Investments of India ₹5,827 crore, Coromandel International ₹14,145 crore, Carborundum Universal ₹2,604 crore and other business ₹765 crore, according to a statement.

The aggregate capital expenditure on expansion, modernisation, debottlenecking and digitalisation infrastructure, excluding M&As, reduced from ₹1,009 crore to ₹₹445 crore following challenges posed by the pandemic.

Free cash flow

Manufacturing entities generated a free cash flow of ₹5,059 crore (₹1,903 crore).

These entities reduced loan outstanding of ₹2,148 crore, leading to an improvement in total debt equity from 0.47 times as on March 31, 2020 to 0.20 times as on March 31, 2021, the group said.