Murugappa’s Tivolt EV to unveil e-SCV under Montra Electric brand

Tivolt Electric Vehicles is gearing up to introduce electric small commercial vehicles under the Montra Electric brand in the coming months.

The products would signify Murugappa group’s entry into the e-SCV space and bring about a significant change in India’s mid-mile and last-mile mobility sectors, said the TI Clean Mobility Pvt. Ltd. (TICMPL) subsidiary in a statement.

The e-SCV will be the fourth EV platform from the stable of TICMPL, which was founded in February 2022 as a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India.

“Currently, we are developing four platforms, including the successful M&HCV truck and EV three-wheeler already in the market. What excites me the most is our upcoming small commercial vehicle platform,” said TII Executive Vice Chairman Vellayan Subbiah.

“SCV represents the largest category in the commercial vehicle segment, making our entry into this arena particularly thrilling. This segment is primed to adopt EVs swiftly, supported by policies, government initiatives, and increasing adoption rates,” he said.