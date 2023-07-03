Murugappa group turnover grew 36% to ₹74,220 cr. in FY23

July 03, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Murugappa Group has posted a total turnover of ₹74,220 crore during FY23, marking a growth of 36% over FY22.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation grew by 25% to ₹10,424 crore, while net profit rose 24% to ₹6,846 crore, the Indian business conglomerate said in a statement.

Market capitalisation of ten listed group companies aggregated to ₹2,25,320 crore as on March 31, 2023 against ₹1,78,412 crore as on March 31,2022.

In terms of net sales, Coromandel International posted 55% YOY growth, followed by CUMI at 40%. Chola MS, Chola and EID Parry growth were in the region of 27-28%.

Return on equity of the financial services businesses improved to 19% from 18%. Return on Capital Employed of the manufacturing entities rose to 28% (26%).

Manufacturing entities generated a free cash flow of ₹829 crore. Total debt equity remained at 0.12 times (0.13 times) compared with the previous year. Working capital in comparison to the total loan was 3.85 times (2.93 times) in manufacturing entities.

The aggregate capital expenditure for the year across group companies, excluding M&A, were approximately ₹1,581 crore up from ₹1,109 crore.

The group’s other business group consisting of plantations, floor covering, construction and risk services reported marginal decline in its net sales of 0.35% to ₹977 crore.