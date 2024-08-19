Murugappa Group posts 15.2% growth in FY24 net at ₹7,885 crore

Murugappa Group has posted a 15.2% growth in net profit for FY24 from the year-earlier period to ₹7,885 crore.

The group’s turnover increased by 4.9% to ₹77,881 crore. Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation rose 10.8% to ₹11,554 crore, the business conglomerate said in a statement.

Manufacturing entities of the group generated a free cash flow of ₹1,229 crore, which was 31% of the net profit. It incurred a total capex of ₹3,129 crore (₹1,592 crore).

Apart from Coromandel Industries, rest of the firms posted positive growth in turnover. Coromandel posted net sales of ₹22,007 crore, which was down by 26%. Cholamandalam Investment and Finance net sales grew by 49% to ₹19,140 crore.

Return on equity of the financial services businesses improved marginally to 19.2% from 19%. Return on capital employed of the manufacturing entities degrew to 21.3% from 27.9%.

The market capitalisation of nine listed companies of the group aggregated to ₹3,44,626 crore.

Other businesses of the group consisted of plantations, floor covering, home textiles, risk services and water treatment solutions among others. Net sales of the business group declined by 10% to ₹877 crore.

