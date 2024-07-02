GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Murugappa group firm signs pact with Jiva Water for supply of quality water

Published - July 02, 2024 07:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
MWTS Chief Executive Jayateerth Nadgir (second from left) handing over the MoU to Jiva Water founders Srinivasan Vitoba and Krishna Madappa (extreme right),

MWTS Chief Executive Jayateerth Nadgir (second from left) handing over the MoU to Jiva Water founders Srinivasan Vitoba and Krishna Madappa (extreme right),

Murugappa Water Technology and Solutions (MWTS) has signed a MoU with Jiva Water to integrate Jiva Water Devices into its solutions portfolio to offer the benefits of quality water.

“By incorporating Jiva Water Devices into our range of solutions, we will significantly enhance water quality at our customer/end use applications,” said MWTS Chief Executive Jayateerth Nadgir,” said in a statement.

MWTS is a leader in innovative water management, while Jiva Water is a global social impact venture.

“Jiva Water devices come in four models catering to consumer, industrial and agricultural segments. The product capacities vary based on application and usage, ensuring optimal performance across different sectors,” said its co-founder Srinivasan Vitoba.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.