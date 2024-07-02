Murugappa group firm signs pact with Jiva Water for supply of quality water

Murugappa Water Technology and Solutions (MWTS) has signed a MoU with Jiva Water to integrate Jiva Water Devices into its solutions portfolio to offer the benefits of quality water.

“By incorporating Jiva Water Devices into our range of solutions, we will significantly enhance water quality at our customer/end use applications,” said MWTS Chief Executive Jayateerth Nadgir,” said in a statement.

MWTS is a leader in innovative water management, while Jiva Water is a global social impact venture.

“Jiva Water devices come in four models catering to consumer, industrial and agricultural segments. The product capacities vary based on application and usage, ensuring optimal performance across different sectors,” said its co-founder Srinivasan Vitoba.