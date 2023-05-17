ADVERTISEMENT

Murugappa group firm CG Power becomes debt free

May 17, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The group acquired controlling stake in the cash-strapped firm in November 2020 for ₹700 crore and started turning it around

N Anand

The company achieved several milestones such as highest-ever sales by the motor and the railways divisions and the highest-ever order booking for the transformer division.

Tube Investment of India’s subsidiary CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., (CG Power) has become a debt free after repaying its entire term loan.

The group acquired controlling stake in the cash-strapped firm in November 2020 for ₹700 crore and started turning it around.

The company declared and paid interim dividends after a gap of seven years. It prepaid its remaining term loan of ₹100 crore and pre-redeemed the non-convertible debentures worth ₹200 crore (out of internal accruals) and has become debt-free, said managing director N. Srinivasan during an earnings call.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“FY23 was another record-breaking year, and the company built on its sales and delivered across financial and operational parameters,” he said.

During FY23, CG Power reported consolidated revenue of ₹6,973 crore and net profit of ₹963 crore. It generated free cash flow of ₹749 crore and order intake of ₹7,828 crore.

According to him, the company achieved several milestones such as highest-ever sales by the motor and the railways divisions and the highest-ever order booking for the transformer division.

The consolidated results for FY23 included the performance of operating subsidiaries at Sweden, Germany, and the Netherlands and other non-operating holding subsidiaries.

CG Power has decided to divest its investment in the wholly owned subsidiary QEI LLC in USA and has engaged a third party to find a suitable buyer and presently expects to complete the divestment in FY24.

The Board decided to expand the manufacturing capacity of motors plants at Ahmednagar and Goa an outlay of ₹230 crore and transformers plant in Bhopal and Malanpur an investment of ₹126 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US