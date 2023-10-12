HamberMenu
Mundra Port celebrates silver jubilee

‘The port currently handles over 155 MMT, which constitutes nearly 11% of India’s maritime cargo’

October 12, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
The port in the West Coast of India has emerged as premier and technologically advanced ports on the global map, the company said.

| Photo Credit: PTI

Mundra Port, the flagship port of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. recently celebrated 25 years of operations, marking the berthing the first ship, MT Alpha on October 7, 1998, at the port. Since then, the port in the West Coast of India has emerged as premier and technologically advanced ports on the global map, the company said.

“From a handful of tonne in 1998, Mundra went on to handle 100 MMT (million metric tonne) in 2014, the first in India to do so. Today, the port handles over 155 MMT (again the first in India), which constitutes nearly 11% of India’s maritime cargo,” it added.

Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group in a statement said, “Mundra, for me, is much more than just a port. It is the beachhead of a horizon of possibilities for the entire Adani Group. 25 years ago, when we started the journey, we dreamt of a beacon that would represent India’s march forward.”

“The heartbeat of this commitment resonates not just in Mundra but throughout the nation and echoes in the confidence of every stakeholder who had the faith to sail on this journey with us. As we mark our silver jubilee, Mundra stands as a testament to the wonders that can unfurl when foresight, tenacity and a united community converge,” he added. 

