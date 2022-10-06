Mumbai to house Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre at BKC

Isha Ambani, director, Reliance Retail, on Friday announced that a first-of-its-kind space in the sphere of the arts, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), would open at Bandra Kurla Complex early next year.

Dedicated to her mother Nita M. Ambani, it would be a cultural landmark, RIL said in a statement. NMACC is housed within the Jio World Centre, which is also home to the country’s largest convention centre, retail and hospitality outlets. The three-storeyed building will open spaces for performing as well as visual arts.

The centre will also have the Art House, a four storeyed space spotlighting leading Indian and international artistes. “The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is so much more than a space – it is the culmination of my mother’s passion for arts, culture and her love for India,” Isha Ambani said in a statement.

“She has always dreamt of creating a platform that would be welcoming to audiences, artists, performers and creatives at large. Her vision for NMACC is to showcase the best of what India has to offer to the world and bring the world to India,” she added. The doors to the NMACC will open on March 31, 2023.