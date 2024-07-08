Mumbai and Delhi housing prices soar by 48% in five years as unsold inventory declines

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Delhi’s National Capital Region (NCR) are the country’s eminent realty hotspots. Both regions’ real estate markets have seen unprecedented activity in the five years since 2019. A recent report by ANAROCK Property Consultants reveals that the average price of real estate in the MMR has gone up from ₹10,610 per square foot to ₹15,650 per square foot, representing an increase of 48%. A similar change is seen in the NCR, where the average price of real estate per square foot has gone from ₹4,565 to ₹6,800, representing a 49% increase.

Additionally, the amount of unsold inventory in both cities has also reduced significantly. The inventory overhang, a measure of how many months it would take to sell the current housing listings in an area, has fallen from 34 months in 2019 to 14 months in Mumbai, and from 44 months to 16 months in Delhi.

“Paradoxically, the pandemic was an undisguised blessing for the National Capital Region,” says Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Group. “Once infamous for high unsold inventory fed by speculative demand and supply, the region has seen a sharp decline of over 52% in its unsold stock in the last five years — from around 1.82 lakh units at H1 2019-end to around. 86,900 units by H1 2024-end. Interestingly, the inventory overhang has reduced to 16 months in NCR in H1 2024 as against 44 months back in H1 2019.”

In Mumbai, the period between 2019 and 2024 saw sales outpace the supply of new units, with around 5,49,650 units being sold while around 5,24,230 were launched.

