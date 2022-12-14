Mumbai airport operator introduces FASTag solution at T2 car park

December 14, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said it had scaled up its multilevel car parking (MLCP) with a FASTag solution, starting November 30, 2022. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This upgradation to its parking system is being introduced by CSMIA for all passengers, greeters who come to see their families off, and people coming down to the airport for meetings and park their vehicles at Terminal 2. 

With FASTag, the movement of the vehicle at MLCP will be fast and reduce the dwell time for passengers waiting to enter or exit the terminal, thus helping in saving time and fuel. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

One of the main advantages of FASTag is that it eliminates the need for cash transactions, which would mean quicker parking options for all, CSMIA said.    Now, passengers can experience parking without manual intervention such as waiting for a parking receipt or making cash/credit payments at the entrance or exit, thus making the overall experience seamless, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US