Mumbai airport operator introduces FASTag solution at T2 car park

December 14, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Mumbai

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said it had scaled up its multilevel car parking (MLCP) with a FASTag solution, starting November 30, 2022.

This upgradation to its parking system is being introduced by CSMIA for all passengers, greeters who come to see their families off, and people coming down to the airport for meetings and park their vehicles at Terminal 2.

With FASTag, the movement of the vehicle at MLCP will be fast and reduce the dwell time for passengers waiting to enter or exit the terminal, thus helping in saving time and fuel.

One of the main advantages of FASTag is that it eliminates the need for cash transactions, which would mean quicker parking options for all, CSMIA said. Now, passengers can experience parking without manual intervention such as waiting for a parking receipt or making cash/credit payments at the entrance or exit, thus making the overall experience seamless, it added.