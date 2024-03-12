GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Multi Modal Logistic Park commissioned near Mysuru

It was among a slew of railway projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing  

March 12, 2024 05:14 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A Multi Modal Logistic Park (MMLP) of the Container Corporation of India (CCI) was commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 through video conferencing. It was among nearly 6,000 projects inaugurated across India that were executed at a cost of ₹85,000 crore.

The MMLP is located at Kadakola in the Thandavpura Industrial Area of Nanjangud in Mysuru district of Karnataka. It is expected to give a fillip to the export import business.

The complex is spread over 60 acres and was set up at a cost of more than ₹100 crore to provide direct link to major ports, including the New Mangalore Port. It will cater to industries in south-interior Karnataka. This is the second such facility of CONCOR in Karnataka, the first one being at Whitefield in Bengaluru.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simmha, who was present with senior officials of the railways and CONCOR, said that the new facility will not only attract new industries but also help generate employment in the region. Stakeholders, including members of Mysuru Industries Association, said the inauguration of the new facility is the fulfilment of a long-pending demand. It is expected to boost exports besides making goods competitive.

Authorities said the terminal is set to serve gateway ports. The monthly container movement from Mysuru and the surrounding region is pegged at approximately 4,000 containers per month, all of which is transported by road. Inauguration of the rail facility is expected to result in a significant shift in cargo movement from road to rail given the convenience and facilities, like customs documentation for export-import, all of which are available under one roof at the new facility.

The MMLP will also provide access to major ports, like New Mangalore port and Cochin port, in case of exim cargo movement while domestic cargo can be transported to any part of India through the railway network.

Authorities believe the MMLP in Kadakola will be a gamechanger for Mysuru and surrounding areas. It will cater not only to current spectrum of industries located around Mysuru, but also attract more industrial activities in due course. The eco-system generated by the facility will see substantial direct and indirect employment, and entrepreneurial activity, resulting in socio-economic change besides providing the much-needed impetus in changing the industrial landscape in Mysuru.

The greenfield project was conceived more than a decade ago, but was mired in land acquisition issues. After completion of land acquisition and transfer, CONCOR was leased nearly 60 acres of land for 99 years. Apart from catering to industry, the project has potential to serve even agricultural produce, including coffee.

The other projects in the Mysuru division that were inaugurated included Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadi Kendra at Mysuru railway station, and One Station One Product at more than 20 stations in the division.

Karnataka / economy, business and finance / imports / exports / Mysore

