Mukund Vasudevan takes over as SKF India MD

April 08, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - MUMBAI

SKF India Ltd. said Mukund Vasudevan had started working as Managing Director, India and President for Industrial Region, India & Southeast Asia (ISEA) effective Monday.

In his role, Mr. Vasudevan will be responsible for continuing SKF’s strategic transformation and profitable growth journey in the expansive ISEA region, the company said in a statement.

“He comes with extensive experience working at various multinational, commercial and industrial executive positions, including a proven track record in building high performance teams,” it added.