Mukesh Ambani seeks urgent steps to scrap 2G

NEW DELHI

31 July 2020 22:49 IST

Bharti’s Mittal pitches for lower levies

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday called for urgent policy measures to make 2G ‘a part of history’, while rival Sunil Mittal, the chairman of Bharti Airtel, made a renewed pitch for lowering of levies on the sector.

Noting that about 300 million mobile subscribers in India are still “trapped” in the 2G era, he said, “Their feature phones keep them excluded even from the basic uses of Internet at a time when both India and the rest of the world are standing at the doorstep of 5G telephony. Necessary policy steps should be taken... to make 2G a part of history.”

The statement by Mr. Ambani, at an event to commemorate the ‘25th anniversary of mobile telephony in India’, comes about 15 days after the announcement that RIL’s Jio Platforms, had developed 5G technology that would be deployed in India next year.

“As we take legitimate pride in the achievements of mobility in the last 25 years. This is also an occasion for us to look at the obstacles that have prevented Indian consumers and Indian society from fully benefiting from the digital revolution,” Mr. Ambani said.

Interestingly, while Reliance Jio does not have any 2G network, the other two private operators — Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea — have a significant base of 2G subscribers.

Mr. Mittal added, “Telecom resources like spectrum, levies should not become a source for the exchequer, but should become a force multiplier in ensuring economic momentum becomes faster and gets accelerated. So, the government can earn its dues from other industries who are going to be riding —on the back of this wonderful industry,” Mr. Mittal said.