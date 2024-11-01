While the stock markets remain closed on Diwali day for regular trading, the annual Muhurat Trading session will occur today (November 1, 2024) from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, as per the NSE notification.

Every Deepavali, the Indian stock markets hold a special trading session known as Muhurat Trading, symbolizing prosperity and new beginnings in line with the festive spirit.

Typically, this period is during the evening of Deepavali and most people prefer buying stocks as a token of Goddess Lakshmi. This is unique to the Indian stock markets only.

What is Muhurat Trading time?

The exact timings for Muhurat Trading vary each year, with the session typically held in the evening. In 2024, the trading window will likely fall between 6:00 PM and 7:00 PM. Before this period, pre-market orders can be placed during a short pre-open session, typically 15 minutes before the leading trading begins. Trading is held on the evening of Deepavali to mark the beginning of the new Samvat, or the Indian calendar that is followed mostly in the northern parts of India. This year, it will be the beginning of Samvat 2081.

What makes Muhurat Trading unique?

Investors and traders across India participate in Muhurat Trading not only for its traditional significance but also for its strategic benefits. This session marks the beginning of a new financial year based on the Hindu calendar, and many institutional and retail investors and brokers seek to invest in high-potential stocks. Understanding these strategic benefits can help traders make informed decisions during this auspicious session.

What happens in Muhurat Trading?

On Deepavali, the NSE (National Stock Exchange) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) permit trading for a limited time. Typically, the session is divided into the following parts:

Block Deal Session – where two parties agree to buy/sell a security at a fixed price and inform the stock exchange about it. Pre-Open Session – where the stock exchange determines the equilibrium price (usually around eight minutes). Normal Market Session – the one-hour session where most trading takes place. Call Auction Session – where illiquid securities are traded. Security is termed illiquid if it satisfies the criteria set by the exchange. Closing Session – where traders/ investors can place a market order at the closing price

Muhurat Trading 2024 offers a unique opportunity to start the new financial year with optimism and strategic investments. Since the trading window is only one hour, markets are known to be volatile. As with any trading session, careful planning, research, and a cautious approach can help investors maximize this auspicious occasion.