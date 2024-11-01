  1. Block Deal Session – where two parties agree to buy/sell a security at a fixed price and inform the stock exchange about it.
  2. Pre-Open Session – where the stock exchange determines the equilibrium price (usually around eight minutes).
  3. Normal Market Session – the one-hour session where most trading takes place.
  4. Call Auction Session – where illiquid securities are traded. Security is termed illiquid if it satisfies the criteria set by the exchange.
  5. Closing Session – where traders/ investors can place a market order at the closing price