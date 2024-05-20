‘Much ado about nothing’, says govt., on spice export worries

Downplaying concerns about the safety of India’s spices and food exports, stemming from recent recalls of a few batches of spices by countries like Hong Kong and Singapore, the government is working with industry players to help ensure compliance with varying pesticide residue standards in different countries.

Last Friday, neighbouring Nepal banned four spice-mix products from Indian firms citing ‘suspected ethylene oxide (EtO) contamination, an issue that was first flagged by Hong Kong after testing a few batches of products from Indian firms Everest and MDH. Senior government officials said the Hong Kong episode was likely caused because of laxity from distributors who might have shipped a few consignments there, that were originally meant for some other markets.

“The maximum residue limit for EtO, which is used as a fumigant for food crops, is different across countries, and the impact of this chemical’s residue in food is not a settled issue. Moreover, if not aerated properly, it effectively converts into a metabolite 2 C-E (Chloroethanol),” an official said, requesting anonymity.

While Hong Kong prohibits the use of EtO in food products, Singapore allows EtO residue of 50 milligrams (mg) per kilogram, and the European Union pegs it at 0.02 mg to 0.1 mg per kilo for different food products. The U.S. and Canada permit EtO residue of up to 7 mg and 2 C-E residue of 940 mg, per kilo.

“India’s spices exports had grown 13.5% in 2023-24 to hit $4.2 billion and 99.8% of the 1.4 million tonnes shipped out last year had met the quality requirements of different countries. Even in marine products, 99.88% of the 1.76 million tonnes exported last year met importing nations’ quality norms,” stressed another official.

Over the past month, the government has held three consultations with spices exporters and shared comprehensive guidelines to avoid possible contamination of EtO at all stages of the supply chain, from sourcing the product to packaging, transportation, and testing.

For Singapore- and Hong Kong-bound shipments, sampling and testing for EtO have been made mandatory. Separately, efforts are underway to put in place a traceability mechanism for spices, from farm to the export market, as done in the case of peanuts and grapes and products with Geographical Indicator status such as Darjeeling Tea.