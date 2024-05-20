GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Much ado about nothing’, says govt., on spice export worries

‘The maximum residue limit for EtO, used as a fumigant for food crops, is different across countries’

Published - May 20, 2024 10:19 pm IST - New Delhi

Vikas Dhoot
Vikas Dhoot

Downplaying concerns about the safety of India’s spices and food exports, stemming from recent recalls of a few batches of spices by countries like Hong Kong and Singapore, the government is working with industry players to help ensure compliance with varying pesticide residue standards in different countries.

Last Friday, neighbouring Nepal banned four spice-mix products from Indian firms citing ‘suspected ethylene oxide (EtO) contamination, an issue that was first flagged by Hong Kong after testing a few batches of products from Indian firms Everest and MDH. Senior government officials said the Hong Kong episode was likely caused because of laxity from distributors who might have shipped a few consignments there, that were originally meant for some other markets.

“The maximum residue limit for EtO, which is used as a fumigant for food crops, is different across countries, and the impact of this chemical’s residue in food is not a settled issue. Moreover, if not aerated properly, it effectively converts into a metabolite 2 C-E (Chloroethanol),” an official said, requesting anonymity.

While Hong Kong prohibits the use of EtO in food products, Singapore allows EtO residue of 50 milligrams (mg) per kilogram, and the European Union pegs it at 0.02 mg to 0.1 mg per kilo for different food products. The U.S. and Canada permit EtO residue of up to 7 mg and 2 C-E residue of 940 mg, per kilo.

“India’s spices exports had grown 13.5% in 2023-24 to hit $4.2 billion and 99.8% of the 1.4 million tonnes shipped out last year had met the quality requirements of different countries. Even in marine products, 99.88% of the 1.76 million tonnes exported last year met importing nations’ quality norms,” stressed another official.

Over the past month, the government has held three consultations with spices exporters and shared comprehensive guidelines to avoid possible contamination of EtO at all stages of the supply chain, from sourcing the product to packaging, transportation, and testing.

For Singapore- and Hong Kong-bound shipments, sampling and testing for EtO have been made mandatory. Separately, efforts are underway to put in place a traceability mechanism for spices, from farm to the export market, as done in the case of peanuts and grapes and products with Geographical Indicator status such as Darjeeling Tea.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.