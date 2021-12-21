Business

MSN’s U.S. arm completes maiden FDA audit

MSN Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of MSN Group based out of Piscataway, New Jersey, has completed its maiden U.S. Food and Drug Administration audit with zero observations.

The finished dosages facility was established to bolster MSN Group’s product portfolio as well as Contract Development and Manufacturing services in the U.S. and several other key regulatory markets.

“This is a major accomplishment for us. It augments the core strategy of establishing ourselves as a preferred Contract Development and Manufacturing Service provider globally, offering end-to-end drug manufacturing services,” MSN Group said in a release on Tuesday.

Besides helping deepen the group’s presence in the U.S. market, it will enable in the manufacturing of high-quality generics affordable and accessible to patients swiftly and efficiently.

The subsidiary is equipped to deliver complex and high-quality pharmaceutical products in General and DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) controlled categories. In addition, the production and backward integration capabilities help in efficiently catering to large-scale commercial volumes of Made-In-America pharmaceutical products, MSN Group said.


