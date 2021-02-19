MSN Group to unveil drug to treat epilepsy

HYDERABAD

Drugmaker MSN Group is focussed on introducing generic products for various therapies at a fraction of the innovator’s product price once the patent expires.

“In the next 5-6 years, MSN will bring products, once the patent expires, at one-tenth of the cost,” executive director Bharat Reddy said, announcing that MSN will unveil anti-epilepsy drug Brivanext in India in the next few days.

At ₹15 a tablet, the drug, under the Brivanext brand would be one of the most affordable therapeutic options, he added. While the tablets are expected to be available in pharmacies from February 22, the injectable form will follow. MSN is also planning to unveil the product in the U.S. market.

MSN has developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient and the finished dosage formulation of Brivanext. The product has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India.

Mr. Reddy said that during 2021, MSN was planning to introduce 16-17 molecules for various therapies, including cardiovascular, oncology, diabetology and CNS. On expansion plans, MSN, which has nine API and five FDF facilities in Hyderabad and the U.S., is constantly expanding facilities.