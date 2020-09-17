‘MSMEs used tech to survive lockdown’

Bengaluru

17 September 2020

Information Technology (IT) infrastructure helped businesses tide over the challenges arising from the lockdown, Tally Solutions said in a report.

According to a study it conducted, about 94% of MSMEs in India had adopted technology to stay afloat in the last few months.

About 67% of respondents in western India adopted full-fledged IT infrastructure in their businesses post-lockdown, compared with just 29% during the lockdown. Similarly, 60% respondents from the south had adopted complete IT infrastructure, the study found.

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven the digital transformation of micro, small and medium enterprises.