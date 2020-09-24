Business

‘MSMEs, start-ups not for non-personal data policy’

A majority of MSMEs and start-ups are not comfortable with the draft non-personal data policy in the current form, as per a survey by LocalCircles.

On responses of the public, LocalCircles said, 27% said they would never want to share their anonymised data, while 35% said they would be willing to do so only in a law and order or investigation situation. Only 30% said they could share the data with the government for general purposes.

“[About] 80% MSMEs and start-ups oppose non-personal data policy in its current form,” the community social media platform said, sharing the findings.

“[They] believe permitting large businesses and platforms to sell aggregate data for a price will not help them.”

Over 31,000 responses — about 17,000 from citizens and 15,000 from businesses — were received across 280 districts for the survey.

LocalCircles said the start -ups and SMEs believe data sharing should be voluntary to start with and could be made mandatory later for firms with annual revenue of more than ₹500 crore.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 24, 2020 12:50:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/msmes-start-ups-not-for-non-personal-data-policy/article32680727.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story