‘MSMEs need extension of moratorium’

The Consortium of Indian Associations (CIA) has called for extension of loan moratorium, waiver of interest on such loans and complete waiver of statutory payments till March 2021.
Failure to do so would lead to 80% of its members representing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) turning defaulters in the next three months, CIA Convenor K.E. Raghunathan said in a statement.
The CIA has been urging the RBI to extend the moratorium period, which ended on August 31, as most MSME units had remained inactive for the last five months. However, the central bank was yet to respond, he said.
“Most of our members are experiencing severe cash flow and expressed their inability to meet salary, statutory expenses, machine maintenance and supplier payments among other issues. It is in times like these, they require handholding to regain strength and to conduct business in a conducive manner to create more jobs,” he said.
The CIA also pleaded for complete waiver of statutory payments for micro enterprises from provident fund, employees' state insurance, tax deducted at source, goods and service tax till March 2021.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath