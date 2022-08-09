A tech platform to link those retired, MSMEs 

Guide’S-ME Consultancy Services, the Hyderabad-based startup. File Photo | Photo Credit: Getty Images

August 09, 2022 12:53 IST

Hyderabad startup ropes in IIT Guwahati students, eyeing launch by March 2023

It is like any other startup, boosting of a tech solution for a problem statement, except that its target customers are those who have retired from service and MSMEs keen on utilising the expertise of such senior citizens.

The connect with senior citizens for Guide’S-ME Consultancy Services, the Hyderabad-based startup, runs deeper as a couple of the founders are professionals who retired with decades of experience in their chosen area of work.

Devised as a one-stop-shop solution that brings professionals who have retired and micro, small and enterprises (MSMEs) together, on mutually beneficial terms, SeniorExperts.in, the startup’s tech platform, has onboard 16,000 individuals and around 570 firms. “Right now it is in Beta version... [roll out] planned by March 2023,” says C.S.Chalam, one of the co-founders, adding first the web application and thereafter the app will be launched.

He was speaking at the signing of an MoU here on Monday between the startup and the Technical Board of IIT Guwahati. The MoU will benefit the Institute’s students with project exposure as they get to work on the tech platform of the startup.

It is a win-win project for all, Chairman of the Board and Associate Professor in the Department of Chemistry Chivukula V. Sastri said. “Cream of the Technical Board IIT-Guwahati from multi-disciplines will develop a futuristic and robust product. This is probably the first experiment where the student body of an educational institute is directly working with industry,” he said in a release.

As part of the MoU, the students will work on fine tuning various aspects of the SeniorExperts.in as well as subsequently provide tech support. The agreement is for three years which can extended with mutual consent, co-founder of the startup Anil Kumar Siddu said.

The primary objective is to connect retired persons who are willing to work and enterprises looking to engage such experienced professionals on project basis. To queries, Mr. Chalam said the bootstrapped Guide’S-ME Consultancy Services may go for pre-series fund raise of $1 million and a few individual investors have already evinced interest.