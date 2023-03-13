ADVERTISEMENT

MSME competitive scheme part of efforts to strengthen sector: PM Modi

March 13, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

PM Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 13 said the government's MSME Competitive (LEAN) scheme is a part of its efforts to strengthen the MSME sector, which is a key pillar of India's economic growth.

The government on March 10 launched the revamped MSME Competitive (LEAN) scheme to make it more beneficial for enterprises and stakeholders.

Under the revamped scheme, the Centre's contribution will be 90% of the implementation cost for hand holding and consultancy fees as against 80% previously.

In response to a tweet by MSME Minister Narayan Rane, the Prime Minister tweeted, "A part of our efforts to strengthen the MSME sector, which is a key pillar of India's economic growth.

