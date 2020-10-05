MS recognises schools, digitally-savvy teachers

Bengaluru

05 October 2020 22:54 IST

Microsoft on Monday recognised 2,669 educators and 49 schools that are leading the digital transformation in education in India on the occasion of World Teachers’ Day. The firm said some 4,366 educators and 86 schools across Asia, who have demonstrated a passion for teaching and learning, were part of its Microsoft Innovative Educator (MIE) programme this year.

The MIE programme, which began in 2014, recognises global educators who are using technology to pave the way for their peers to better the learning outcomes. The programme has already covered more than a million educators worldwide.

"In these historic and challenging times, the MIE experts are true exemplars of innovative teachers who inspire with their student-centred approach, making a meaningful difference in the lives of their students, Larry Nelson, Regional General Manager, Education, Microsoft Asia said. "These teachers constantly sought new and innovative ways to incorporate the 21st century learning in their classrooms, including remote learning which they made possible in spite of the COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions. They are helping students build future-ready skills that will enable them to succeed in school, life and career.”

