M&S opens 100th store in India, to continue expansion says MD

October 27, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Ritesh Mishra, Managing Director, Marks & Spencer Reliance India Pvt. Ltd.

Ritesh Mishra, Managing Director, Marks & Spencer Reliance India Pvt. Ltd. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Marks & Spencer India (M&S) , the British fashion retailer, has announced the opening of its 100th store in India at Linking Road, the fashion high-street at Santacruz, Mumbai.

The 22,000 square feet store showcases the brand’s latest collections across menswear, womenswear, lingerie, beauty, and homeware.

Located in Tier 1 with 60 stores & Tier 2 cities with 40 stores M&S now has 1,100,000 sq. feet of retail space across 36 cities in India.

Marks & Spenser India which is a 51:49% joint venture with Reliance Retail said it would open six new stores over the next six months to cater to more customers. The company said its online sales were also growing. Currently 23% of the business comes from online channels.

Ritesh Mishra, Managing Director, Marks & Spencer Reliance India Pvt Ltd, said, “The 100th store milestone stands as a testament to the dedication of our over 2000 colleagues who ensure our customers discover new reasons to adore the brand every day.”

Marks & Spenser India which is a 51:49% joint venture with Reliance Retail said it would open six new stores over the next six months to cater to more customers.

Marks & Spenser India which is a 51:49% joint venture with Reliance Retail said it would open six new stores over the next six months to cater to more customers. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

He said the women consumer today contributes 60% to the overall revenue of the company thus womenswear and lingerie together have emerged as key categories in India. He said swimwear range was no longer a seasonal offer and available year round to meet increasing demand.

