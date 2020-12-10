Mrs. Bectors Food unveils ₹540.5-crore IPO

MUMBAI

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialties Ltd. has announced an initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to ₹540.5 crore. The price band has been fixed between ₹286 and ₹288 per equity share. The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of ₹40.5 crore and an offer-for- sale aggregating up to ₹500 crore, which includes ₹245 crore by Linus Private Ltd., and ₹30.5 crore by GW Confectionary PTE. Ltd. The issue will open on December 15 and close on December 17, 2020.

