MRPL was largest single-location PSU refiner in India in 2022-23

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), a subsidiary of ONGC, has become the largest PSU refinery (single location) in India for 2022-23. The company achieved the feat by processing 17.14 million tonnes of crude oil in the last financial year. This was also the highest-ever throughput processed by any single-location PSU refinery in India’s petroleum refining history.

MRPL processes 10% of the total crude oil refined by PSU petroleum refineries in India.

The company was established as a joint venture in 1988 with a 3.69 MMTPA capacity. MRPL expanded its operations in two phases to raise its capacity to 15 MMTPA. The refinery configuration has a Nelson Complexity Index (NCI) of 11.3, one of the highest for PSU refineries. Its Petchem Intensity is 9.5%, and the company aims to reach 15% in the medium term.

The company can process more than 250 different types of crude from around the globe. Crude from the Middle East, South Asia, Europe, Russia, Africa, South America and the U.S. are the major ones processed in MRPL. It is capable of producing almost a full range of petroleum products, like Naphtha, LPG, Motor Spirit, High-Speed Diesel, Kerosene, Aviation Turbine Fuel, Sulphur, Xylene, Bitumen, along with Pet Coke and Polypropylene.

MRPL took significant steps in recent times to build its petrochemical profile. Its 440 KTA Novolen gas-phase polypropylene plant can produce a complete range of homopolymer grades.

Its Aromatic Complex can produce 0.905 MMTPA of Para Xylene, and 0.273 MMTPA of benzene. This Aromatic Complex is in the Mangalore Special Economic Zone (MSEZ), and fully integrated with MRPL.

MRPL has ambitious plans for the retail business. It has initiated steps to expand its coveted RO brand HiQ in 1,000 locations in south India.

MRPL Managing Director Sanjay Varma was quoted as saying, “MRPL has made a strong bounceback after effectively countering the challenges posed by the (covid) pandemic. With the strong support of MOPNG and our parent organisation ONGC, and through the dedicated efforts of all stakeholders, MRPL is poised to reach greater heights in the days to come. Our focus will be on Atmanirbhar Bharat through producing precious petrochemicals while effectively focusing on environmental protection by concentrating on renewable energy solutions.”