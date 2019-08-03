MRPL reports Q1 net loss of ₹450.53 crore

Managalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) reported a net loss of ₹450.53 crore for the first quarter compared to a net profit of ₹237.47 crore a year earlier.

The state-owned refiner posted the loss on a 33.66% fall in revenues to ₹11,175.6 crore. MRPL operates a 3-lakh barrels per day (bpd) coastal refinery in Karnataka.

The company reported negative earnings per share (EPS) of ₹2.57 compared to EPS of ₹1.35 in the year-earlier period.

MRPL is gearing up to upgrade the fuel quality to BS VI standard as mandated by the Union Government, to become effective on April 1, 2020.

MRPL is likely to be merged with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) after ONGC bought 51.11% in HPCL for ₹36,915 crore in January 2018.

While HPCL has 16.96% stake in MRPL at present, ONGC holds 71.63%, stake.