MRPL achieves several firsts in Q1 of 2023-24

The company registered ₹1,013 crore net profit during Q1 of 2023-24, against ₹2,707 crore during Q1 of 2022-23. It earned ₹24,832 crore gross revenue from operations, against ₹35,915 crore in Q1 in 2022-23

July 29, 2023 02:14 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
MRPL, near Mangaluru, processes 10% of the total crude oil refined by PSU petroleum refineries in India.

MRPL, near Mangaluru, processes 10% of the total crude oil refined by PSU petroleum refineries in India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has achieved several firsts in production during the first quarter of financial year 2023-24 ending June 30, including highest-ever net throughput and highest-ever capacity utilisation.

The Board of Directors approved MRPL’s standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for Q1 in their 257th meeting on July 28. The refinery clocked highest-ever refinery throughput of 4.36 million tonnes, highest-ever capacity utilisation of 116.26% with 15 million tonnes of installed capacity, highest-ever production of motor spirit (petrol) at 229.9 thousand tonnes per month, and highest-ever MS-BSVI domestic dispatch at 178 TMT in June 2023.

The company registered ₹1,013 crore net profit during Q1 of 2023-24, against ₹2,707 crore during Q1 of 2022-23. It earned ₹24,832 crore gross revenue from operations, against ₹35,915 crore in Q1 in 2022-23.

MRPL’s gross refining margin stood at $9,81/bbl against $24.45/bbl in the last fiscal.

The gross revenue from operations and profit for Q1 FY 2023-24 were lower compared to the corresponding figures for Q1 FY 2022,-23 as the product prices in Q1 FY 2023-24 were much lower than those for Q1 FY 2022-23.

