ADVERTISEMENT

MRF unveils Steel Brace radial tyres for high-end bikes

August 07, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

MRF rolls out Steel Brace radial tyres for high performing motorcycles that demand extraordinary performance under extreme conditions

MRF Ltd. has announced the introduction of Steel Brace radial tyres for high-performance motorcycles.

The Steel Brace radials are highly specialised tyres made specifically for high-end motorcycles that demand extraordinary performance under extreme conditions, the tyre maker said in a statement.

The tyres offer dynamic profile stability, enhanced grip, quick shock absorption and swift steering response. They also offer an optimised, wider contact patch for cornering. The advanced tread pattern provides better wet grip and uniform tyre wear, MRF added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The R&D team at MRF spent the last few years honing the technology and perfecting the engineering before testing extensively in real-world racing conditions, the company said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US