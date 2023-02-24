ADVERTISEMENT

MRF raises ₹150 cr. through issue of NCDs on a private placement basis

February 24, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Leading tyre manufacturer MRF Ltd. on Friday announced that it has raised ₹150 crore by allotting 15,000 non-convertible debentures each having a face value of ₹1 lakh on a private placement basis.

These NCDs will carry initial coupon rate of 7.80%. First coupon payment will be made by February 24, 2024 and thereafter, annually till redemption of bonds, it said in a regulatory filing.

In case of default, it would attract additional interest at the rate of 2% over the prevailing coupon rate for the defaulting period. The NCDs are redeemable at par on February 24, 2026.

