MRF Q4 standalone net jumps to ₹411 cr. on increased sales

May 03, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tyre major MRF Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the quarter ended March rose nearly threefold to ₹411 crore from the year-earlier period on increased sales volume.

Revenue from operations increased 10% to ₹5,725 crore, while cost of materials soared 12% to ₹3,620 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The results included an exceptional gain of ₹80 crore received from subsidiary MRF SG Pte Ltd. Revenue from operations included subsidiary/incentives of ₹4.56 crore against ₹87 crore in the year-earlier period.

During the quarter, MRF had allotted 15,000 non-convertible debentures aggregating to ₹150 crore on a private placement basis.

The board declared a final dividend of ₹169 per share. Earlier, it paid two interim dividends of ₹3 each per share, taking the total to ₹175 per share.

