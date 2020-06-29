MRF Q4 income drops ₹500 cr.

The unprecedented lockdown resulted in a drop of more than ₹500 crore in total income for tyre manufacturer MRF Ltd. during the fourth quarter ended March 2020 from a year earier. Compared with the December 2019 quarter, the company reported a drop in income of about ₹400 crore.
The lockdown announced to curb the spread of COVID-19 had led to the closure of MRF’s plants and godowns, the company said. The tyre industry had been facing demand issues for some time. However, the Centre imposing restrictions on the import of tyres was likely to be of immense help to the tyre industry at a difficult time as this, MRF said.
MRF had a strong net worth and serviced all its debt obligations in a timely manner. It does not foresee any incremental risk regarding recoverability of assets and ability to service financial obligations. For the fourth quarter, MRF posted standalone net profit of ₹669 crore against ₹294 crore in the year-earlier period. Total income dropped to ₹3,683 crore from ₹4,183 crore.
MRF opted for the lower income tax rate and re-measured the deferred tax liabilities/assets. Accordingly, the net provision for tax (current tax and deferred tax) for the year is ₹4 crore (₹512 crore). Therefore, the full year standalone net profit rose 27% to ₹1,395 crore.
The board recommended a final dividend of ₹94 per share. With two interim dividends of ₹3 each paid during the year, the aggregate dividend for the year is ₹100 per equity share.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath